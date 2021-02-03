ABC to Air “20/20: Tragic Beauty” Special About Anna Nicole Smith on February 5th

Anna Nicole Smith’s story is the subject of the next edition of ABC News’ 20/20. The special will follow Smith’s former partner and father to daughter Dannielynn as they uncover the history of the Hollywood icon.
- The next edition of ABC News’ 20/20 will focus on the story of actress and model Anna Nicole Smith who died in February of 2007.
- ABC announced the program earlier today, tweeting a trailer for the episode on the official ABC News website.
- At the time of her death, Smith’s daughter Dannielynn was just a baby and would never have the chance to know her mother. Now that Dannielynn’s a teenager, her father, Larry Birkhead, wants to give her an understanding of who Smith was.
- On the anniversary of Smith’s death, 20/20 exclusively features her now 14-year-old daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, as she visits the most influential places in Anna Nicole’s life for the first time with her father.
- On the journey they travel to Mexia, Texas where Smith spent part of her childhood. They meet her high school friend and see the places she frequented before becoming famous.
- While in Los Angeles, they visit several sentimental locations and Dannielynn sees for the first time some of Smith’s memorabilia from her life and career, tucked away in a storage locker following her death.
- Featuring reporting by ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent Deborah Roberts, the two-hour program takes a comprehensive look at Smith through new interviews with those closest to her, never-before-seen and rarely seen video, as well as material from the ABC News archives.
- 20/20 also reports on the dichotomy between who Smith was in the spotlight and who she was in private as Vickie Lynn Smith, her rise to fame, life in the limelight, her tragic death in Florida and the unanswered questions about her death
- 20/20: Tragic Beauty airs Friday, February 5 at 9pm ET on ABC.