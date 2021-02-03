ABC to Air “20/20: Tragic Beauty” Special About Anna Nicole Smith on February 5th

Anna Nicole Smith’s story is the subject of the next edition of ABC News’ 20/20. The special will follow Smith’s former partner and father to daughter Dannielynn as they uncover the history of the Hollywood icon.

What’s Happening:

The next edition of ABC News’ 20/20 will focus on the story of actress and model Anna Nicole Smith who died in February of 2007.

will focus on the story of actress and model Anna Nicole Smith who died in February of 2007. ABC announced the program earlier today, tweeting a trailer

'Tragic Beauty' | The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC Video – ABC News