Adventures by Disney Adjusts the Date Change Policy for Guests With Trips Through May 31, 2021

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney has sent an update on February 3 that Guests booked on trips for May 2021 will be allowed to select a different booking or place it on hold for a future date with 100% credit.

From Disney: “Guests currently booked on Adventures through May 31, 2021, can change their reservation and receive a 100% credit to be used toward a future Adventure. Guests may select an alternate Adventure or place their booking on a future hold date by contacting their travel agent. Guests will have until May 31, 2022, to complete travel. This future travel credit is non-refundable and standard prevailing rates will apply.”

Guests with reservations will be receiving a message from Disney shortly. You can also contact your travel agent.

The policy adjustment follows the suspensions of March 2021 trips

For more information on the current cancellation and final payment policies, please visit the Adventures by Disney Travel Advisory Page.