Adventures By Disney Suspending Most Trips Through March of 2021

Another round of trip cancellations will affect guests with trips booked through Adventures by Disney. As of today, Adventures by Disney has announced they are suspending departures through March of 2021.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney has previously suspended trips into 2021, and has just now extended those dates through March of 2021.

Adventures by Disney has decided to suspend most adventures through the end of March. In addition, the following Disneyland Resort and Southern California Adventure/Short Escape departures have also been suspended: Disneyland Resort & Southern California Short Escape – 4/8/21, 4/15/21 Disneyland Resort & Southern California Adventure – 4/4/21

This DOES NOT impact guests booked on the March 15 and March 24 Arizona & Utah Adventures, or the March 27 Costa Rica Adventure

impact guests booked on the March 15 and March 24 Arizona & Utah Adventures, or the March 27 Costa Rica Adventure Disney says that the wellbeing of their guests and team members is top priority. This decision to cancel trips is in line with direction from health experts and government officials.

As with previous canceled itineraries, Adventures by Disney will contact all impacted guests or their Travel Agents with updated information and options.

In light of these recent and ongoing changes, Adventures by Disney has temporarily updated their cancellation policies to give guests more flexibility when planning their vacations.

The previous round of cancellations included departures through February 28th, 2021

For more information on the current cancellation and final payment policies, please visit the Adventures by Disney Travel Advisory Page

