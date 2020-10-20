Adventures by Disney Announces Small Group Private Adventures for 2021, Adjusts Cancellation and Final Payment Policies

by | Oct 20, 2020 9:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Adventures by Disney has had to cancel trips for the remainder of 2020, but they’re looking to the future. Starting in spring 2021, Adventures by Disney will offer five unique Private Adventures for up to 12 guests. And to make vacation planning in 2020 and 2021 easier, Disney had temporarily updated their cancellation and final payment policies.

What’s Happening:

  • Today Adventures by Disney announced new Private Adventures to five worldwide destinations.
  • These special trips can accommodate up to 12 guests, allowing for an intimate, immersive, and authentic experience with their own chosen group of fellow travelers.
  • Each of the new Private Adventures provides your guests with the insider access they anticipate from an Adventures by Disney vacation.
  • Adventures by Disney Private Adventures go on sale on October 27, 2020.

Choose from Incredible Destinations

  • Adventures by Disney is currently offering expertly crafted itineraries for five countries with departure dates starting in April 2021.
  • These travel plans include a mix of fan favorite activities from our group trips, as well as a few new experiences:
    • Costa Rica
    • Egypt
    • Greece
    • Italy
    • Peru

What to Expect from a Private Adventure

  • Led by one dedicated Private Adventure Guide or a team of Private Adventure Guides, guests can look forward to:
  • Outstanding accommodations
  • Insider access to select attractions
  • Unique cultural experiences
  • Privately guided tours
    • Hassle-free travel throughout your adventure thanks to your Private Adventure Guide(s)

Good to Now:

  • Most Private Adventures have no minimum age requirement, meaning guests of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun.
  • Based on the itinerary, guests will either have one Private Adventure Guide who will be with them for the entirety of the trip, or a different Private Adventure Guide per destination city.
  • Some activities may not be available to join based on a child’s age. When possible, Disney will attempt to provide an alternative option.

Book with Confidence:

  • As the global landscape constantly changes, Disney is offering guests more flexibility when it comes to planning a vacation.
  • Adventures by Disney has temporarily updated their cancellation and final payment policies:
  • New Bookings – Cancellation & Final Payment Policy Updates
    • New bookings made through March 31, 2021 for travel through March 31, 2022 are eligible for fully refundable deposits up until the final payment date.
    • Final payment date has been temporarily modified to 90 days prior to departure, except for Disneyland Resort and Southern California Escape departures beginning in March 2022 that are excluded from this modified cancellation and final payment policy.
    • Trips cancelled between 89-45 days prior to departure are subject to a 50% cancellation penalty
    • Trips cancelled less than 44 days prior to departure are subject to a 100% cancellation penalty
  • Existing Bookings – Adventure Date Change Policy Update
    • Guests currently booked on adventures through December 31, 2020 can change their reservation up to 45 days prior to their trip and receive a 100% credit to be used toward a future adventure.
    • Guests may select an alternative adventure and/or a new travel date for itineraries departing through March 31, 2022 by calling (855) 223-0025 or (407) 566-8345.
    • The credit is non-refundable and will be applied against the standard prevailing rates of the new itinerary and/or travel dates selected.
  • Final Payment Update:
    • For existing bookings that travel through March 31, 2022, final payment will now be due 90 days prior to the adventure start date.
    • Trips cancelled between 89-45 days prior to departure are subject to a 50% cancellation penalty
    • Trips cancelled less than 44 days prior to departure are subject to a 100% cancellation penalty.
    • Unless otherwise stated on the Guest Confirmation, the deposit payment for existing bookings will continue to follow current cancellation guidelines and is non-refundable 15 or more days after it is paid should the guest choose to cancel their reservation.

Questions About Disney Vacations and Adventures by Disney?:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
