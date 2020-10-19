Adventures by Disney Cancels Itineraries Through End of 2020

Adventures by Disney has canceled all of their remaining itineraries through the end of 2020.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney

This decision was made with direction from health experts and government officials with the health and wellbeing of Guests in mind.

As with previous canceled itineraries, Adventures by Disney will contact all impacted Guests or their Travel Agents with updated information and options.

The previous round of cancellations included departures through November 30th.

Destinations in this round of cancellations include Australia, Egypt, South Africa, Costa Rica, Peru, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, plus Wyoming.

Adventures by Disney is currently booking itineraries for 2021, which includes three new destinations