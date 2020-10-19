Adventures by Disney Cancels Itineraries Through End of 2020

Adventures by Disney has canceled all of their remaining itineraries through the end of 2020.
What’s Happening:
- Adventures by Disney has made an announcement that all departures are suspended through December 31st, 2020.
- This decision was made with direction from health experts and government officials with the health and wellbeing of Guests in mind.
- As with previous canceled itineraries, Adventures by Disney will contact all impacted Guests or their Travel Agents with updated information and options.
- The previous round of cancellations included departures through November 30th.
- Destinations in this round of cancellations include Australia, Egypt, South Africa, Costa Rica, Peru, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, plus Wyoming.
- Adventures by Disney is currently booking itineraries for 2021, which includes three new destinations.