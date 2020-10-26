Adventures By Disney Cancels Itineraries Through January of 2021

Adventures by Disney has suspended all of their departures through January of 2021.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney

This decision was made with direction from health experts and government officials with the health and wellbeing of Guests in mind.

As with previous canceled itineraries, Adventures by Disney will contact all impacted Guests or their Travel Agents with updated information and options.

The previous round of cancellations included departures through December 31st, 2020.

Adventures by Disney is currently booking itineraries for 2021, which includes three new destinations

Adventures by Disney also recently announced