Adventures By Disney Cancels Itineraries Through January of 2021

Adventures by Disney has suspended all of their departures through January of 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Adventures by Disney has made an announcement that all departures are suspended through January 31st, 2021.
- This decision was made with direction from health experts and government officials with the health and wellbeing of Guests in mind.
- As with previous canceled itineraries, Adventures by Disney will contact all impacted Guests or their Travel Agents with updated information and options.
- The previous round of cancellations included departures through December 31st, 2020.
- Adventures by Disney is currently booking itineraries for 2021, which includes three new destinations.
- Adventures by Disney also recently announced that in spring 2021, Adventures by Disney will offer five unique Private Adventures for up to 12 guests. These special trips allow for an intimate, immersive, and authentic experience with their own chosen group of fellow travelers. Each of the new Private Adventures provides guests with the insider access they anticipate from an Adventures by Disney vacation.