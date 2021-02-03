Reservations for Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining at Disneyland Resort to be Available Today

While Disneyland and Disney California Adventure remain closed, guests can still enjoy an array of shopping and dining options at Disneyland Resort right now. And later this week, another option will be added to that list as guests will once again be able to enjoy outdoor dining at Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Starting Friday, February 5, guests will once again be able to enjoy outdoor dining at Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining, with a seasonal menu.

Reservations are not required but they are highly recommended and will become available today (Wednesday, February 3) at 11 AM PT (2 PM ET).

You can make reservations here

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining offers Mediterranean-California fare, like: Tortilla soup with grilled chicken Harissa-roasted lamb Carthay shrimp roll

The menu also features craft beers and cocktails, plus the Disney family of wines.

Of course, guests will also find kid-friendly menu options, like the orange dragon chicken skewers.

And sure to be a crowd-pleaser, a double chocolate ice cream sundae with candied almonds has also been added to the menu.