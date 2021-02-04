Marvel Shares Trailer for “Demon Days: X-Men #1” Featuring Art from Peach Momoko

Marvel shared a first look at the highly-anticipated DEMON DAYS: X-MEN with an exciting trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork from Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko.
- One of the industry’s most in-demand artists, Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko will introduce readers to her revolutionary take on the Marvel Universe next month in DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1.
- The first chapter in a five-part saga, DEMON DAYS: X-MEN sets the stage with a thrilling tale about a wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade and a black and white demon with a terrifying red tongue.
- Fans will be mesmerized as they meet their favorite characters such as Wolverine, Psylocke, and Venom, reimagined in a way that can only come from Peach Momoko.
- Written and drawn by Momoko, this singular artistic vision will be a Marvel Comics story unlike any that’s come before!
- Peach Momoko has already taken the comic world by storm with her mega-popular variant covers.
- Don’t miss when this elite artist makes her Marvel Comics writing and interior art debut on March 3rd in DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1.
- And be sure to check out a bonus prelude story set in the world of the Demon Days saga in KING IN BLACK #4, on sale February 17th.
- Check out the trailer for DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1:
What they’re saying:
- Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko: “The entire series takes place in Japan. I will be introducing numerous Marvel characters in a brand-new format. So, I would like everyone to forget about what they are supposed to be in the real Marvel universe. My characters aren’t super heroes. Some are samurai, some are oni and other yōkai, some are shamans, some are yojimbos… and many others. I pushed a lot of boundaries with all the characters. I hope everyone enjoys the different versions that I created.”