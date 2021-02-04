Marvel Writer Kalinda Vazquez Gives Inside Look at “America Chavez: Made in the U.S.A. #1”

Marvel writer Kalinda Vazquez provided and inside look at the first issue of her upcoming comic series “America Chavez: Made in the U.S.A.,” including a look at some of the art from the issue.

Vazquez talked with Marvel.com

The writer explained where this five-issue series will begin: “We find America where fans last saw her, hanging out in Los Angeles — where she's been getting QT in with her girlfriend Ramone Watts and her best friend Kate Bishop. America spends most of her time with them and the other West Coast Avengers, doing good deeds. And while this is where we start, America will end issue #1 in a very different place, one that has both deep meaning to her and a lot of baggage!”

Vazquez also revealed that readers will learn about the character in this new series: “Readers are going to learn quite a bit about America's past in these five issues, and specifically in the first issue we are going to meet some family members of hers that we never even knew existed!”

We also got to see some of the art from the comic and Vazquez praised artist Carlos Gomez: Carlos is such a tremendously talented artist, and while he's great at depicting scale and action, I also love the more nuanced emotional moments he brings to characters — and he really took the descriptions that I wrote in the script and ran with them — showing how the drama of the moment played out on the character's faces in a layered way.

