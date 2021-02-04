New Mickey and Minnie Scentsy Warmers and Scents Are Available Now

Scentsy has come out with some new Mickey and Minnie products themed to their classic looks along with new scents for each character.

Mickey Mouse – Scentsy Warmer

Minnie Mouse – Scentsy Warmer

The Mickey and Minnie Scentsy Warmers are $50 each. The top of the head comes off so you can place the bars inside for use.

Oh Boy! – Scentsy Bar

Totally Minnie – Scentsy Bar

The Mickey and Minnie Scentsy Bars go for $6.50 each and can be used in the Scentsy Warmers.

Oh Boy! description- juicy grapefruit mixed with bright clementine and sugared vanilla.

Totally Minnie description- blend of pink melon, hibiscus blooms and juicy apple.

Mickey Mouse Classic – Scentsy Buddy

Minnie Mouse Classic – Scentsy Buddy

The Mickey and Minnie Scentsy Buddy are $40 each. They contain an opening in the back that allows you to place a Scentsy Pak so they can smell like your favorite scent.

Oh Boy! – Scent Pak

Totally Minnie – Scent Pak

The new Scent Paks cost $7.50 and can be used anywhere, including the Scentsy Buddy.

Oh Boy! – Scent Circle

Totally Minnie – Scent Circle

The Scent Circles are $3.25 and are good for cars and closets.

Winnie the Pooh and Marvel items are also available on the website.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, we recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.