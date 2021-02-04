Check Out Some Photos of Ice Breaker Going Through Testing at SeaWorld Orlando

Jeremiah recently took a trip over to SeaWorld Orlando and we got a few shots of Ice Breaker going through some testing with ride vehicles. The attraction is set to open in 2021.
- You can take a virtual ride on Ice Breaker now, thanks to a video released by SeaWorld late last year.
- Ice Breaker will be SeaWorld Orlando’s first launch coaster.
- Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens next year.
- It has also been announced that the ride will have a height requirement of 48 inches, making this coaster an attraction the whole family can enjoy.