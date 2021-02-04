Check Out Some Photos of Ice Breaker Going Through Testing at SeaWorld Orlando

Jeremiah recently took a trip over to SeaWorld Orlando and we got a few shots of Ice Breaker going through some testing with ride vehicles. The attraction is set to open in 2021.

You can take a virtual ride on Ice Breaker now, thanks to a video released by SeaWorld late last year.

Ice Breaker will be SeaWorld Orlando’s first launch coaster.

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens next year.

It has also been announced that the ride will have a height requirement of 48 inches, making this coaster an attraction the whole family can enjoy.