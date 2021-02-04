Universal Orlando Has Announced That Volcano Bay Will Reopen on February 27

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that Volcano Bay will be reopening on February 27, 2021. What’s Happening: Universal Orlando has announced the reopening date of February 27, 2021, for Volcano Bay.

The water park is themed to a tropical oasis with a 200-foot volcano at the center and 19 different attractions to experience from lazy rivers to drop slides.

Day tickets go on sale now for dates starting February 27.

Three-park annual passes and vacation packages that include Volcano Bay, will start to go on sale in a few weeks.

The water park uses TapuTapu, a wearable device that lets you tap at the entrance of attractions to get in virtual lines, activate interactive areas, pay for items, and open lockers. Volcano Bay Health and Safety Procedure Notice: “Volcano Bay’s enhanced health and safety procedures will be in place when the park reopens on February 27 and reflect the guidelines that debuted last year. Key measures include temperature screenings for guests and team members, limiting capacity at the park and on attractions – including rivers and pools, enforcing social distancing, aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures, and requiring face coverings inside restaurants, retail locations and when entering and exiting the park. Face coverings are not permitted on the slides and in the pools.” UniversalFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning Read Related Articles Universal Orlando Kicks Off 2021 With Special Offers…

Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Special Black…

Universal Orlando Resort to Launch Phased Reopening…

Tickets Now Available for Disney's Blizzard Beach at…