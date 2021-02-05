Disney’s New Creative Acquisitions Unit Will Be Looking for IP to Turn Into Shows

Deadline reports that Disney Television Studios has a new Creative Acquisitions Unit that will be run by Elizabeth Newman & Jordan Moblo looking for new IPs to develop for TV.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Hulu ABC Freeform FX Disney+

The unit will be run by Elizabeth Newman as Vice President, Creative Acquisitions and Jordan Moblo as Director of Creative Acquisitions.

Newman was Vice President, Development at Touchstone Television and worked on Hulu’s Dopesick .

. Moblo was previously at 20th Television with projects including Action Park and Out There at Hulu and Growing Season at ABC.

Quote from Deadline:

Craig Hunegs, Walt Disney Television President of Entertainment: “Now more than ever, securing compelling I.P. which captures the imagination of showrunners and consumers alike can be the start of a hit television series. Elizabeth and Jordan are talented executives with impeccable creative taste and deep relationships with agents, publishers, authors and producers. Together, they will strategically serve up source material to our studios and platforms which will redound to the benefit of all of Walt Disney Television.”