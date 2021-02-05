New Era Has Released a Mickey and Friends Valentine’s Day Hat Collection

New Era has released a collection of Mickey and Friends hats in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
- The collection has fitted, snapback, and adjustable hats are available ranging in price from $23.99 to $36.99.
- Fitted versions usually sell out fast, especially since they are specific sizes, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to act quickly.
- You can check out the full collection below with photos and links.
