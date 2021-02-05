New “WandaVision” Photo Op Now Available in Disney California Adventure

Marvel fans visiting Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure can take advantage of a new WandaVision photo opportunity that puts them right into the middle of the Hex.
- This new photo op can be found outside the Sunset Showcase Theater, where the show’s logo and tag line is displayed on the marquee.
- The setup makes guests seem as though they are inside Wanda’s sitcom world and even uses an old television frame.
A video of the #WandaVision photo op at #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure. pic.twitter.com/2wRYd2tzhf
- Legacy Passholders can also pick up a collectible WandaVision mini-poster.
This collectible #WandaVision mini-poster is being distributed to Legacy Passholders in Hollywood Land. #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure pic.twitter.com/4rEQUOsVpo
- On top of the Photo Op, guests will also find posters for the Disney+ original series on the wall of the Sunset Showcase queue area.
#WandaVision posters on the wall of the Sunset Showcase queue area. #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure pic.twitter.com/PqfzibPZMl
About WandaVision:
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
The Cast:
- Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff
- Paul Bettany as Vision
- Kathryn Hahn as Agnes
- Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau
- Kat Dennings as Darcy
- Randall Park as Jimmy Woo