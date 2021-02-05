Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval Kicks Off This Weekend at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando’s all-new dynamic celebration of flavor and entertainment, Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval, kicks off this weekend, Saturday, February 6 and will take place daily at Universal Studios Florida through Sunday, March 28. Guests will enjoy a first-of-its-kind global food fest with more than 100 new food and beverage items inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world.

What’s Happening:

This year’s festivities brings together the flavors of the most iconic worldwide Carnavals, including authentic Cajun-style cuisine from New Orleans, which returns with some fan-favorite dishes including the Crawfish Boil, Jambalaya and delectable Beignets. Guests will also enjoy the iconic flavors of La Isla del Encanto (the Island of Enchantment) with epic Puerto Rican dishes, including a Pernil & Mofongo, a tasty Picadillo Empanada, and for the sweet-lovers, a mouth-watering Quesito. Guests will taste the unique flavors of a German Karneval, including the delicious Pork Schnitzel Slider, an epic Bavarian Pretzel, and for those looking for a plant-based twist, a Vegan Bratwurst with Beer Braised Onions will be available. Guests can savor a Pholourie and a Queen’s Park Swizzle cocktail from Trinidad and Tobago, Paella Mixta from Spain, Belgium Style Liege Waffles from Belgium and Jerk Chicken and a Goombay Smash cocktail from the Bahamas. Additional highlights include an authentic Moqueca de Camarao served with rice from Brazil, Beef Short Rib Poutine from Canada, a classic Cannoli from Italy, Carnitas Arepas from Colombia, a Poached Pear Crème Brulee Crepe and a variety of wines from France, and so much more.

To see the full menu for this feast in the streets, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.

Due to popular demand, the Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard add-on experience will return, allowing guests to sample multiple dishes and beverages for one price throughout the event. This year, the Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard allows guests to enjoy 10 incredible Carnaval creations for $55 plus tax.

An exclusive Passholder Tasting Lanyard will also be available for purchase, which includes 15 food or beverage items for $65 plus tax. Both options can be used for the duration of Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard will be available for purchase at Mardi Gras food kiosks throughout the park.

All of the excitement of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with a Seasonal or Annual Pass. Guests can take advantage of special offers to enjoy the event and all of Universal Orlando’s incredible experiences. Right now, any guests who purchase a 2-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass will receive three extra months free to enjoy all that Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have to offer. Blockout dates apply on select passes. Florida residents can also take advantage of an exclusive ticket offer to purchase a 1-Day, 2-Park ticket and receive three extra days free to experience both parks. Guests can also take advantage of a special offer to save up to $200 on 4-day tickets for a family of four.

As part of this eclectic event, select venues at Universal CityWalk will serve 12 new dishes inspired by Carnavals around the globe. This includes a unique Moon Pie Milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, a tasteful Abendbrot German Charcuterie selection at NBC Sports Grill & Brew and a delicious yeast doughnut with bananas foster Bavarian filling at Voodoo Doughnut. Guests can also find limited-time offerings at Pat O’Brien’s, BigFire, The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, Bread Box Handcrafted Sandwiches and more.

For the first time ever, Mardi Gras will extend to the Universal Orlando hotels, where all guests can enjoy the Carnaval flavors. Savor an exclusive menu filled with Carnaval inspired dishes at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites with the Vieux Carré Shrimp & Grits and a Dockside Beignet, both available at Pier 8 Market. Sample delicious Cajun chicken empanadas and a “Laissez les bons temps rouler Hurricane – Let the Good Times Roll” cocktail in Galaxy Bowl at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. And, at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, enjoy an exquisite Olive Polenta Cake with jumbo shrimp and andouille sausage with a Cajun cream sauce, as well as a Masquerade Cannoli. Guests can also enjoy unique dishes and cocktails at Loews Royal Pacific Resort and the Hard Rock Hotel.

Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on “screening, spacing and sanitization,” and those practices will be applied to all experiences taking place during Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval. Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures. Guests may remove their face coverings while actively eating or drinking, but must be stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing.