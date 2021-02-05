What’s Happening to Monica Rambeau in WandaVision?

This week’s episode of WandaVision created some brand new questions and made a bunch of new connections to Marvel Comics. While fans will likely be overwhelmed by the ending, there was another interesting development earlier in the episode involving Monica Rambeau and potentially her character from Marvel Comics.

WandaVision Episode 5 spoilers ahead!

Now that Monica has been expelled from “the Hex,” S.W.O.R.D. is running every kind of test imaginable to make sure she’s ok. That includes a brain scan. The doctors don’t appear to be getting the results they want from these tests however. We see a doctor present an image of a brain scan and Darcy points out that they’re “blank” before the doctor explains they need more blood samples as well.

Monica rushes out of there to head to a briefing before anymore tests can be done. But what if the scan wasn’t blank. What if the image was just blown out by some light? Like, say for instance, some living light.

In the comics, Monica gains superpowers from some extra-dimensional energy and goes on to operate under the superhero alias Captain Marvel. Of course, that name is also used by several other characters so Monica goes by several other titles as well, including Photon, Pulsar and Spectrum.

She goes on to become a member of the Avengers, the Mighty Avengers, the Secret Avengers (yes, there are a lot of iterations of this team) and event a group called Strikeforce. All of that adds up to say, she’s quite a formidable superhero.

Photon/Pulsar/Spectrum has all kinds of superhuman abilities, including flight, super speed, energy absorption and energy blasts. All of these abilities could come in handy in what seems like it’s going to be a very big fight against a certain former Avengers.

Of course, it’s unclear if we will see Monica become a superhero in WandaVision and if we do, in what capacity. For example, we don’t even know which one of Monica’s monickers we will see employed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While we don’t have specifics just yet, it certainly seems as though we’ll be seeing a super-powered version of Monica Rambeau in the future of the MCU. If you want to take a closer look at this week’s episode of WandaVision, take a look at our recap.

You can watch WandaVision on Disney+ now.