LEGOLAND Castle Hotel At LEGOLAND California To Reopen on Feb. 12th

LEGOLAND California is getting ready to reopen their LEGOLAND Castle Hotel on February 12th, allowing guests to turn a staycation into a “playcation” with nearby beaches and exclusive access to Miniland USA, and The Big Shop,
What’s Happening:
- Legoland California Resort has announced that the LEGOLAND Castle Hotel will be reopening on February 12th, with special perks only for those staying at the hotel, with rooms starting from $169, for weekends in February.
- Although the theme park, water park and SEA LIFE aquarium are currently closed, there's still lots of fun to be had at LEGOLAND Castle Hotel. And, with the sights of Carlsbad and its beach only 1 mile away, this is the family getaway you've been waiting for.
- Guests can enjoy the many benefits of staying overnight, complete with an outdoor theater, play structures, pool, and select meet-n-greets with LEGO costume characters, it will be a stay like-no-other. Located at the front entrance to LEGOLAND California Resort, wake-up to easy access to Miniland USA, shopping and grab n’ go food.
- All hotel guests will get free access to see the iconic LEGO builds in Miniland U.S.A., exclusive play in the Hideaways free play zone, and shopping in The Big Shop. Plus, be prepared for an exclusive treat: The first, second and third place winning LEGO models from the hit FOX TV show, LEGO Masters are currently on display in The Big Shop for a limited time.
- The LEGOLAND Castle Hotel reopens on February 12th.