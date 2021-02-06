New “101 Dalmatians” Themed Dooney And Bourke Bag Collection to be Released at Disney Springs February 8

If you’re in the right…”spot”… on Monday, February 8th, you may be fortunate enough to get your hands on this Dooney and Bourke bag celebrating the 60th anniversary of 101 Dalmatians when it debuts at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

A new bag is being released by Dooney and Bourke to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s classic feature, 101 Dalmatians .

. The new bag will debut at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World on February 8th, and will be available in the Cherry Tree Lane section of the Marketplace Co-Op in the Marketplace area of the shopping and dining destination.

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of "101 Dalmatians" with the newest @dooneyandbourke collection releasing at Marketplace Co-Op on Feb. 8! 🐶 👜 #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/y4G6jusbfV — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) February 6, 2021

which was released on January 25th, 1961. The classic film follows the dogs Pongo and Perdita and their 15 puppies, which are kidnapped by the villain, Cruella De Vil, along with 84 other dogs from pounds and pet stores that she plans to kill and skin and create spotted fur coats from. The new series of bags are not made from Dalmatian fur, but carry over the monochromatic and style of the film on which they are based.

