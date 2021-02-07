ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Passes at 58

We are sad to report that ESPN SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight reporter Pedro Gomez has passed. He was 58 years old.

Pedro Gomez passed unexpectedly on Sunday, February 7. He had begun his career at ESPN in 2003.

Pedro served as the Oakland Atheltics beat writer for the Sacramento Bee from 1995-97 and at the San Jose Mercury News from 1990-1994. He also served as a national baseball writer for the Miami Herald from 1994-95.

Pedro came to ESPN from the Arizona Republic where he had served as a sports columnist and national baseball writer since 1997.

Gomez provided reporting for MLB’s return to Cuba in 2016. He gave a personal perspective as the son of Cuban refugees.

Gomez Family: “Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

James Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content: “We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away. Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Some social media reactions have been posted below:

A husband, father, friend and respected colleague. So, so sad. Pedro was able to laugh at himself and make others laugh. A story teller whose friendship was a gift. A great teammate. Thoughts to his wife and children. Just awful news. https://t.co/hUSHKjzmDN — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) February 8, 2021

He was the absolute best of us. This is so crushing. Anyone who knew Pedro loved him. https://t.co/CZURZq6PPo — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 8, 2021