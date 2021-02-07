Star Wars: The Black Series Cal Kestis Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Cal Kestis from EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the newest addition to the Star Wars: The Black Series lineup from Hasbro.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro has announced the newest addition to their popular Star Wars: The Black Series lineup with a Cal Kestis figure from the EA game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
- The package includes three figures and three accessories including Cal’s droid BD-1.
- The 6-inch-scale, poseable figure is exclusive to GameStop and is available for pre-order now for the retail price of $29.99.
- It is slated to be released on June 1, 2021.
About “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”
- Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, the game takes place several years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, with the protagonist Cal Kestis being one of the few remaining Jedi, though he was only a Padawan learner when Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66 was set into motion.
- After his identity and location are revealed to the Empire, Cal must evade the Sith Inquisitors as he visits both new and familiar worlds from Star Wars lore.
- Other characters include extremist rebel combatant Saw Gerrera (voiced once again by actor Forest Whitaker) and his mentor Cere Junda (Debra Wilson).