Marvel Shows an Exclusive Clip of “Marvel’s Behind the Mask” on the Latest “Marvel Minute”

Marvel has shared an exclusive clip of Marvel’s Behind the Mask, coming February 12 to Disney+, on the latest Marvel Minute episode on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel sneaked in an exclusive clip of the documentary special Marvel’s Behind the Mask in this week’s Marvel Minute episode. Although it’s short, it can give you a feel of what to expect when the special comes to Disney+ in February.
- Marvel’s Behind the Mask will feature guests from across Marvel’s 80-year legacy, including the writers and artists behind the rise of characters like Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and many other characters in the Marvel Universe, highlighting Marvel’s impact on pop culture and media.
- The clip has Marvel’s Joseph Quesada describe the T'Challa Black Panther reveal with the Fantastic Four.
- The video also talks about Ryan Coogler signing a deal with Marvel for a Wakanda series that will be coming to Disney+ and some other Marvel news from the week.
Marvel had previously given us a full trailer for the special you can watch below.