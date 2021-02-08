New Documentary “Own The Room” From Filmmakers Behind “Science Fair” Comes to Disney+ March 12

by | Feb 8, 2021 11:50 AM Pacific Time

A new documentary from the filmmakers behind Science Fair is coming to Disney+ this March. Own The Room follows 5 young entrepreneurs from around the world as they represent their unique startups at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards in China.

What’s Happening:

  • Award-winning filmmakers Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster (Science Fair) have teamed up once again on a new feature documentary, Own the Room about student entrepreneurs across the globe.
  • The film hails from National Geographic Documentary Films and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 12th.
  • Additionally, National Geographic released a trailer for the upcoming film. Take a look:

  • Own the Room is the second film from the documentary filmmaking duo and National Geographic for Disney+.
Synopsis:

Own the Room chronicles five students from disparate corners of the planet as they take their budding business ventures to Macau, China, to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards:

  • Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal
  • Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico
  • Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi
  • Jason is a marketing machine from Greece
  • Daniela, an immigrant fleeing the crisis in Venezuela, is taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU.

In the uplifting film, each of the business hopefuls has overcome immense obstacles in pursuing their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. As they represent their countries as the top student entrepreneurs, the high-stakes global finals are their opportunity to win worldwide attention and the coveted $100,000 grand prize to make their life-changing business ideas a reality and transform the world.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Co-Directors Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster: “Given the difficult time our world is facing, this enthusiastic and determined group of young entrepreneurs are a ray of hope for a better, brighter future. We are excited to be working alongside National Geographic again and cannot imagine a more perfect platform than Disney+ to share these incredible stories and inspire children and adults alike to make a positive impact on our world.”
  • Carolyn Bernstein, EVP Scripted Content,Documentary Films at National Geographic: “We are thrilled to be partnering again with brilliant directing duo, Cristina and Darren, to tell this much-needed story of hope and optimism. Own the Room’s trailblazing group of young innovators are audaciously pushing boundaries to create a better world for generations to come, and their extraordinary work deserves our attention.”

Creative Team:

  • Produced by:
    • Rupert Maconick
    • Jeffrey Plunkett
    • Shopify Studios and Saville Productions for National Geographic Documentary Films.
  • Executive produced by:
    • Tobias Lütke
    • Jason Badal
    • Colin McRae
    • Carolyn Bernstein
    • Ryan Harrington
