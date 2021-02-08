Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Appear in the Iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” Commercial

After a memorable Super Bowl LV game on Sunday, February 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and MVP Tom Brady and his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski were able to say the iconic phrase, that they’re going to Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a huge win against the Kansas City Chiefs last night in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were then recorded for the iconic Disney commercial saying that they are going to Disney World.

The phrase has been said ever since 1987 starting with New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms who had just won the Super Bowl and was asked what he was going to do next answering with, “I’m going to Disney World!”

Super Bowl LV Champions! 🏈❤️🖤 Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park lights up in honor of the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers winning the big game tonight and then turns blue in recognition of the nation’s health care heroes. 💙 #DisneyMagicMoments #SBLV https://t.co/uaEbYd2Wjp pic.twitter.com/h9nOYGKkO7 — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 8, 2021

During the celebration this year, Disney shared a video on social media showing Cinderella Castle changing colors to those of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the color blue in honor of the nation’s health care heroes who have been battling against the global pandemic.

Although there is no celebration parade happening this year at Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

Disney has also confirmed that Tom Brady will be visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in celebration of the victory in the coming months. It’ll be Brady’s fourth time visiting following a Super Bowl victory, which is the most of any player in history.