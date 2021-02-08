Wendy Fisher Has Been Promoted at ABC News to Senior Vice President for Newsgathering

ABC News has announced that Wendy Fisher has been promoted to Senior Vice President for newsgathering. What’s Happening: ABC News president James Goldston has announced that Wendy Fisher has been promoted to SVP for newsgathering.

Fisher has been overseeing hundreds of reporters and producers coordinating breaking news coverage and with the promotion will be adding specialized units, investigative teams, and the ABC DC and London bureaus. What They’re Saying: James Goldston, ABC News President: “In her tenure leading the desk, Wendy has effectively marshalled our troops to report on some of the biggest stories in memory, including the pandemic, racial reckoning across the country, numerous natural disasters and their aftermath. At the same time, Wendy’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming our newsroom to create a real partnership with our digital operations across the news division. Working side-by-side with Justin Dial, she created new ways to support the growing needs of ABC News Live, which is expanding faster than anyone could have imagined when we relaunched it one year ago.” Read Related Articles ABC News President James Goldston to Step Away in March

David Scott Joins ABC News as Correspondent with…

ABC News Announces Janice Johnston Promoted to…

ABC News Announces Primetime Special with…