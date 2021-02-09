Start Your Engines! Disney’s Cars Week Celebrates Daytona 500 with Fun “Cars” Merchandise

The 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500 is about to roll up and in honor of this year’s event, Disney is presenting fans with Cars Week. As part of the fun in 2021, DIsney has partnered with Mattel to bring fans NASCAR versions of their favorite Cars vehicles as well as NASCAR driver themed Cars.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and Pixar’s Cars Week is back, and you’re invited to join the action-packed week leading up to this year’s Daytona 500 on February 14th!

Whether you’re a rookie or a pro, #CarsWeek is the perfect chance to put your pedal to the metal and test the speed limits.

This year, Disney and Pixar’s Cars teamed up with Mattel and NASCAR for the ultimate collaboration and shared a sneak peek at what’s coming on YouTube.

Cars NASCAR Die-Cast Vehicles

These 1:55-scale singles are available now and feature core characters like Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, Mater, Luigi and Guido with special NASCAR-inspired designs.

And for some of the most notable NASCAR drivers? They’ve received the die-cast car treatment including:

Chase Elliott

Austin Dillon

William Byron

Be on the lookout for these and other NASCAR Drive die-cast cars coming soon to a Walmart near you.

Car Wash Playset

This is a color-changing playset is an interactive blast of good, clean fun. Lightning McQueen has been tearing up the track and racing down dirty roads, so he needs a serious washing. The Car Wash playset is available for $29.99 at Target and Amazon.

Coloring Changing Cars

Delightful, customizable cars deliver two paint jobs in one! These 1:55 scale vehicles change color when they're dipped in water! Dunk the color-changing cars into warm water and then in cold water to change them right back! The color changing die-cast are available at Target, Amazon, and Walmart.