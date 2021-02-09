ESPN to Honor 20 Year Anniversary of NASCAR Tragedy With “Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt” on February 14th

ESPN will air the new E60 documentary Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt on Sunday, February 14th, in honor of the twenty-year anniversary of the NASCAR legends fatal crash. What’s Happening: The 2021 Daytona 500 starts Sunday, February 14th, and ahead of the big event, ESPN Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt .

. The special takes viewers back twenty-years for a look at the fatal crash that killed racing legend Dale Earnhardt at the event in 2001.

The special will be reported by ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee, who has covered NASCAR for more than twenty-five years.

Included in the special is Dale Earnhardt, Jr. who talks about his father, memories of that tragic day, and how safety in the sport has evolved in its wake.

Other interviewees include: Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who survived a spectacular crash in last year’s Daytona 500 Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty Dr. Steve Bohannon, physician who was one of the first to reach Earnhardt’s wrecked car Mike Helton, NASCAR Vice Chairman, who announced Earnhardt’s death Steve Phelps, NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President Chief Racing Development Officer John Patalak – NASCAR Senior Director of Safety Engineering Mike Massaro, former ESPN reporter who covered 2001 Daytona 500

NASCAR fans can also check out ESPN.com for a four-part series written by Ryan McGee, each piece debuting between Tuesday, February 16th and Friday, February 19th.

SportsCenter will present excerpts from the program throughout the following week and Ryan McGee will be a guest on Sunday’s show, reporting live from Daytona.

Fans can also catch a preview of Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt during the Saturday edition of Outside the Lines on February 13th.

during the Saturday edition of on February 13th. Ryan McGee will also be featured on the ESPN Daily Podcast on Friday, February 12th.

