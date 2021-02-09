ESPN to Honor 20 Year Anniversary of NASCAR Tragedy With “Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt” on February 14th

ESPN will air the new E60 documentary Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt on Sunday, February 14th, in honor of the twenty-year anniversary of the NASCAR legends fatal crash.
What’s Happening:
- The 2021 Daytona 500 starts Sunday, February 14th, and ahead of the big event, ESPN will air a new E60 documentary, Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt.
- The special takes viewers back twenty-years for a look at the fatal crash that killed racing legend Dale Earnhardt at the event in 2001.
- The special will be reported by ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee, who has covered NASCAR for more than twenty-five years.
- Included in the special is Dale Earnhardt, Jr. who talks about his father, memories of that tragic day, and how safety in the sport has evolved in its wake.
- Other interviewees include:
- Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson
- NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who survived a spectacular crash in last year’s Daytona 500
- Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty
- Dr. Steve Bohannon, physician who was one of the first to reach Earnhardt’s wrecked car
- Mike Helton, NASCAR Vice Chairman, who announced Earnhardt’s death
- Steve Phelps, NASCAR President
- Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President Chief Racing Development Officer
- John Patalak – NASCAR Senior Director of Safety Engineering
- Mike Massaro, former ESPN reporter who covered 2001 Daytona 500
- NASCAR fans can also check out ESPN.com for a four-part series written by Ryan McGee, each piece debuting between Tuesday, February 16th and Friday, February 19th.
- SportsCenter will present excerpts from the program throughout the following week and Ryan McGee will be a guest on Sunday’s show, reporting live from Daytona.
- Fans can also catch a preview of Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt during the Saturday edition of Outside the Lines on February 13th.
- Ryan McGee will also be featured on the ESPN Daily Podcast on Friday, February 12th.
- Following its premiere, ESPN will reair the special across their networks and fans can also catch it on-demand in the ESPN app.