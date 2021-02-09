National Geographic Adds Harry Hamlin and Dylan Baker to Cast of “The Hot Zone: Anthrax”

National Geographic has added Harry Hamlin and Dylan Baker to the cast of The Hot Zone: Anthrax, the highly-anticipated second season of the hit scripted series.
- Deadline has revealed that Harry Hamlin and Dylan Baker have joined the cast of National Geographic’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax.
- This season of the scripted anthology series tells the story of the 2001 anthrax terrorist attacks, with Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim headlining the series.
- Harry Hamlin (Army Wives) will play NBC News journalist Tom Brokaw, who was not only a target of the attacks but also a calming voice in the media landscape following the tragedy of 9/11.
- Dylan Baker (Spider-Man 2 and 3) will play FBI agent Ed Copak in search of the anthrax terrorist.
- Filming will begin this winter in Toronto, a co-production between 20th Television and Scott Free Productions for National Geographic.
- There haven’t been any announcements regarding when the new season will air.