Raglan Road at Disney Springs to Celebrate with “Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival – Unplugged!” Mar 12-17

Raglan Road will be celebrating this year’s St. Patrick’s Day with the Raglan Road Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival – Unplugged! Running from March 12th-17th.
What’s Happening:
- In 2021, Raglan Road Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be a festival like no other. Think more acoustic than electric. More intimate than boisterous. The same great live entertainment, with all bands imported from Ireland. The same delicious Irish food and drink. It’s the most authentic Irish celebration in America, and it’s putting safety first for guests with a reservation-only event.
- On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, Raglan Road will open at 10 a.m. with a $10 cover charge for guests. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited space. Guests can book a two-hour slot to join the Raglan Road Irish Pub festivities at Disney Springs, with numbers strictly managed to guarantee social distancing is respected. This year, gathering around bars or stages will not be permitted. The pub requests that guests respect their two-hour booking to ensure that as many of Raglan Road’s loyal fans have the chance to enjoy America’s finest St. Patrick’s festival.
- Raglan Road guests can sip from a huge range of Irish whiskeys, local craft beers and hand-crafted cocktails while choosing from the chef’s selection of authentic Irish dishes, including fresh-caught fish with chips. Those authentic fish & chips also are available to go at the adjacent Cooke’s of Dublin counter.
- The Mighty Festival – Unplugged! entertainment lineup will begin with the Raglan Road Irish Dancers, plucked from the casts and stages of the world’s greatest Irish dance shows. This troupe of extraordinary dancers will perform throughout the festival.
- Entertainment on the main stage will include:
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — The Byrne Brothers – This exceptionally talented traditional Irish music family from Donegal plays to their audience with vibrant charm. They are Luca (button accordion); Finn (banjo, mandolin and whistle); Dempsey (whistle and bodhran); and father, Tommy (guitar, Uilleann pipes, fiddle, whistles, bagpipes and bodhran). Their show combines exciting traditional Irish tunes with modern dance beats.
- From 1:30 p.m. – Slygo – A talented, energetic trio, Slygo combine their youth and heritage to perform a vibrant, uplifting mix of trad and contemporary Irish tunes and songs. Signatures of this talented group are their lively arrangements of renowned songs.
- From 5 p.m.-Close – Men of Aran – These two legends of the traditional Irish music world, Colin Farrell and David Curley, have toured, performed and recorded with numerous trad Irish music luminaries. They are gifted entertainers and masters of their craft.
- From 12:30 p.m. – Aaron O’Sullivan — A singer-songwriter/guitarist from County Cork, O’Sullivan entertains with a mixture of traditional Irish ballads and modern Irish songs.
- 6:30 p.m.-Close – Slygo
What They’re Saying:
- Pub Co-Owner John Cooke: “Everyone can enjoy the usual lively happenings and practiced hospitality, which includes gift competitions and loads of giveaways, and it remains the best Irish hospitality experience in America. While we’re taking precautions to focus on safety, we want to hold on to the fun and purity of a good old Irish festival, whether this is your first, or one of many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, we encourage you to join us for The Mighty Festival — Unplugged!”