Celebrate Marvel’s Deadpool Nerdy Thirty Anniversary with a Live Virtual Event February 25

Marvel fans can celebrate 30 years of the Merc with a Mouth during Marvel’s year-long Deadpool Nerdy Thirty anniversary event! Kicking off live during the DEADPOOL NERDY THIRTY VIRTUAL EVENT on Thursday, February 25 at 7pm ET, fans will get a chance to go inside the madcap mind of Wade Wilson with creators and industry legends from across the decades, spilling behind-the-scenes secrets, history, and exclusive reveals featuring Deadpool collectibles, comics, and more!