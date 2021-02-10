Celebrate Marvel’s Deadpool Nerdy Thirty Anniversary with a Live Virtual Event February 25

by | Feb 10, 2021 2:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Marvel fans can celebrate 30 years of the Merc with a Mouth during Marvel’s year-long Deadpool Nerdy Thirty anniversary event! Kicking off live during the DEADPOOL NERDY THIRTY VIRTUAL EVENT on Thursday, February 25 at 7pm ET, fans will get a chance to go inside the madcap mind of Wade Wilson with creators and industry legends from across the decades, spilling behind-the-scenes secrets, history, and exclusive reveals featuring Deadpool collectibles, comics, and more!

  • The DEADPOOL NERDY THIRTY VIRTUAL EVENT is completely free to Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus members, one of many perks including exclusive access to special invitations for Marvel events, special Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus members collector’s kits, benefits and discounts, and instant access to over 28,000 comics on Marvel Unlimited.
  • If you are not a current Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus member, you can subscribe to Annual Plus now here and attend the virtual event.
  • Fans who take part in the DEADPOOL NERDY THIRTY VIRTUAL EVENT will hear from some of the biggest names behind Deadpool’s decades, including:
    • Fabian Nicieza
    • Ed McGuinness
    • Joe Kelly
    • Gail Simone
    • Daniel Way
    • Gerry Duggan
    • Brian Posehn
    • Mike Hawthorne
    • Rob Liefeld
  • There will also be a limited quantity of tickets available for sale for non-Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus members interested in attending the event.
  • Later this year, fans will want to look out for a bonanza of new collectibles, home décor, apparel and more—all celebrating Deadpool’s signature style and flair, including:
    • Deadpool Funko POP! collectibles
    • Deadpool home décor from Jay Franco and BoxLunch that instantly spice up any room
    • A Cooking With Deadpool cook book, featuring flavorful recipes that add humor, fire and fun to every cook’s kitchen
    • Marvel Legends: Deadpool’s Interactive Head from Hasbro—the perfect companion for any Marvel fan
    • And more soon-to-be-announced product hijinks just in time for the April prank season
  • Don’t miss the start of our wildest Deadpool celebrations all year long, live on Thursday, February 25 at 7pm ET.
  • Can’t attend the virtual event? Be sure to check back with us for a recap of the Deadpool celebration.
 
 
