Elle Fanning Shares First Look at Empress Catherine in “The Great” Season 2

Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning revealed an exciting first look at Empress Catherine the Great in season two of Hulu's Golden Globe and SAG nominated comedy series The Great.

In season two of the hit Hulu original series, Catherine becomes both a mother to Russia and a child.

Fanning shared this image of Empress Catherine the Great on her Instagram

About The Great:

Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.

The cast:

Elle Fanning as Catherine

Nicholas Hoult

Phoebe Fox

Adam Godley

Gwilym Lee

Charity Wakefield

Douglas Hodge

Sacha Dhawan

Sebastian de Souza

Bayo Gbadamosi

Belinda Bromilow