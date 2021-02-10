FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando Comes Back This September With Disney’s “Frozen,” “Cats,” and More

Broadway is coming back to Orlando this September as the Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center, and Broadway Across America announce the upcoming FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando series.

What’s Happening:

During the early 2020 closure, the Dr. Phillips Center worked with AdventHealth to develop health and safety protocols that have allowed them to welcome back guests to shows, camps, classes, and special events since summer 2020.

The seven-show FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando package includes: Hadestown – September 21–26, 2021 Tootsie – November 2–7, 2021 The Prom – December 7–12, 2021 Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations – January 25–30, 2022 Disney’s Frozen – February 24–March 6, 2022 Cats – March 29–April 3, 2022 Jesus Christ Superstar – June 7–12, 2022

Hamilton and The Band's Visit were unable to be rescheduled but are being planned for a future season.

has been postponed. If a show does get canceled, subscribers who paid in full can receive a refund, credit, or donate their ticket value to the center. If it’s being paid through a plan, the value of the ticket will be applied to the remaining balance on the account.

What They’re Saying:

Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America : “We’re thrilled to be bringing Broadway back to the Dr. Phillips Center this fall for what will be a spectacular season. We have been working diligently with producers, booking agents and other national tour representatives to reschedule and rebuild the lineup for the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season. We are so grateful for the support of our subscribers and patrons who have remained steadfast awaiting the return of Broadway to the Dr. Phillips Center.”

Kathy Ramsberger, Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO: "We're eagerly anticipating Broadway's return to Orlando and are confident we have the health protocols and training in place to do so responsibly. It's terrific to think that fans are just months away from again experiencing the wonder of Broadway."

New subscriptions are on sale now and current subscribers are able to add to their packages at BroadwayinOrlando.com.