Gina Carano, Anthony Mackie Among Celebrity Guests for Season 2 of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”

Running Wild with Bear Grylls returns to National Geographic this March for a second season of exhilarating challenges. Grylls and his celebrity guests will travel the world to test their physical limits while trying to keep their wits about them.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has announced the premiere date for season two of adventure series Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

World-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls returns to the wilderness eager to push the mental and physical limits of a brand new slate of celebrities.

Each week, a new celebrity guest leaves the luxury of their homes to venture into some of the most extreme environments in the world to conquer fears, test their limits and sometimes dabble in nature’s not so tasty delicacies.

Continuing to push superstars’ comfort levels this season, Grylls travels the globe from the deserts of Utah to the Dolomites of Italy to the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California for more epic, life-changing adventures.

The newest season premieres March 29 at 9/8c on National Geographic.

What They’re Saying:

Bear Grylls: “There’s no doubt that life has been difficult for so many around the world, but if anything, this time is teaching us all resilience—and there is no better teacher than the wild. For me to be able to head back into the wild with so many incredible new celebrity guests is a true privilege. I know the power in life of never giving up, and this newest season tested that in spades. In each of these tough, unforgiving environments, from deserts to high mountains, we see these stars share some incredibly intimate and honest moments. To be part of that is a powerful inspiration—and that is so needed right now.”

Season 2 Celebrity Guests

Bobby Bones and fiancé Caitlin Parker ( American Idol )

) Gina Carano ( The Mandalorian , Deadpool )

) Terry Crews ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Deadpool 2 )

) Keegan-Michael Key ( Brain Games , The Prom )

, ) Anthony Mackie ( Avengers: Endgame , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier )

, ) Danica Patrick – former professional racing driver and the only female winner of an IndyCar Series race—the 2008 Indy Japan 300

Danny Trejo ( Machete, Sons of Anarchy )

) Rainn Wilson (The Office)

Creative Team