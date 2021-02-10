Third and Final Season of “Shrill” Starts Streaming May 7th on Hulu

The third season of Hulu’s Shrill will start streaming on May 7th, what was previously announced to be the show’s last.

What’s Happening:

In a story about the upcoming third and final season of Shrill , Variety

, Based on the novel Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Linda West

In the article, Bryant explains that her character’s main arc has been about self confidence, a storyline that can’t ever truly be resolved. In that regard, the series could’ve gone on longer.

While the creators weren’t planning to end the show after three seasons, Hulu gave the team enough of a heads up to craft the final season in such a way that they could wrap up all plotlines.

Rather than focusing on romantic relationships, the final season focused more on the everlasting friendship of Annie and Fran.

Written and filmed after the pandemic started, the creative team had to rethink their approach to filming the third season, setting most of the action on sets rather than on location and scaling back scenes originally conceived as taking place in a large group.

