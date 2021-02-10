Hulu Announces Spring Documentary Release Dates on 90’s Teen Stars, WeWork and Sasquatch

Hulu has announced springtime premiere dates for three original documentary films on WeWork, 90’s teen stardom, and Sasquatch.

What’s Happening:

Hulu subscribers have three new original documentaries to look forward to this Spring.

Deadline has revealed the premiere dates for three documentary projects coming to Disney’s all-ages streaming service in March and April.

Kid 90 – Streaming March 12th

Before social media, teen star Soilel Moon Fry took home video of her life and her famous friends.

Sitting in the director chair, the Punky Brewster star captures the spirit of the decade in a personal coming-of-age story.

Kid 90 is produced by STX and Appian Way.

WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn – Streaming April 2nd

WeWork shocked Wall Street in 2019 when the flexible office space startup with an estimated value of $47 billion failed to make an IPO, resulting in the stepping down of its CEO Adam Neumann.

Directed by Jed Rothstein, the documentary film will include interviews with journalists, former employees and experts.

The film is produced by Campfire, Forbes and Olive Hill Media.

Sasquatch – Streaming April 20th

This three-part documentary series follows journalist David Holthouse into Northern California’s Redwood Forests to uncover the truth of a decades-old mystery involving three men whose limbs had been torn apart, potentially by a bigfoot creature.

The producing team behind Wild Wild Country are behind the documentary series, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass and Mel Eslyn.

