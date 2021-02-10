Lucasfilm Fires Cara Dune Actress Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian” Following Social Media Controversies

Lucasfilm has fired actress Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, following public backlash over controversial social media posts made by the star.
What’s Happening:
- Actress Gina Carano won’t be returning to the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian in future seasons according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Lucasfilm made a statement this evening after the star had been a trending topic all day on Twitter with fans asking that she be let go.
- Carano has made several controversial social media posts since the series launched and this was not the first time backlash called on Disney to let her go.
- It’s unclear if Lucasfilm will recast the character of Cara Dune or if Carano’s dismissal also means the end of that character in The Mandalorian and future series.
- It was rumored that Cara Dune might be part of a planned spin-off called Rangers of the New Republic.
- Cara Dune has been a fan-favorite character on the series since she debuted in “Chapter 4: Sanctuary.”
Lucasfilm’s Official Statement:
“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”