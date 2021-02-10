Lucasfilm Fires Cara Dune Actress Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian” Following Social Media Controversies

Lucasfilm has fired actress Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, following public backlash over controversial social media posts made by the star.

Lucasfilm’s Official Statement:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”