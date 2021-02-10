Marvel’s “Marauders #20” Will Begin a New Path for a Classic Member for the X-Men

This May, the high-seas adventures continue in MARAUDERS #20, but one of the Marauders will plot a new course. As the preparations for the Hellfire Gala come to a head, Storm’s eyes are pointed to a future that takes her off the seas and over the horizon.
- An exciting new era for one of Marvel’s most popular super heroes begins in this incredible issue from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli.
- Check out Russell Dauterman’s gorgeous cover above.
- Be sure to pick up MARAUDERS #20 when it hits stands in May and keep an eye out for more exciting X-Men announcements, including details about the highly anticipated HELLFIRE GALA!
- You can have a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala yourself by entering Hellfire Gala Sweepstakes between now and February 14. Winners will be drawn into an issue of “X-Men” this June.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Gerry Duggan: “The gala approaches and the winds of change are picking up across Krakoa.”