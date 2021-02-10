“Nomadland” Gets Second Trailer Release Before Its Premiere in Theaters and Hulu on February 19

Searchlight Pictures has released the second trailer for the film Nomadland coming to Hulu and theaters on February 19.
- Nomadland is directed by Chloé Zhao, inspired by the non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder (2017).
- Nomadland premiered on September 11, 2020, at the Venice Film Festival, and won awards there and at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film has garnered much critical acclaim and has been named by the American Film Institute as one of the 10 best films of 2020.
About the movie:
- “Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.”