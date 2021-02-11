Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Offer Big Savings on Stays from Now Until June 18

by | Feb 11, 2021 6:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

No one creates a magical family vacation experience like the Disney Springs Resorts Area Hotels in the Walt Disney World Resort, and now is the perfect time to book that long-awaited escape with exceptional rates for stays in your choice of six Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels.

  • With rates starting as low as $76 per night, a stay at any of these hotels has the added benefit of a complimentary bus shuttle to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks (check individual hotels for bus information), plus a “Passport to Savings” booklet featuring discounts and specials from Disney Springs merchants on entertainment, shopping and dining, and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World golf courses.  
  • With all that the Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs has to offer, the decision is easy to plan your stay at one of the six Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels.
  • Situated on Walt Disney World Resort property, all six hotels are ideally located within easy walking distance to Disney Springs, which now features more than 150 retail, dining and entertainment establishments.
  • This includes exceptional dining options — ranging from casual fare to extraordinary restaurants by renowned James Beard Award-winning chefs – as well as outstanding shopping, unique attractions, and numerous choices to enjoy outdoor entertainment.
  • Among the new offerings at Disney Springs are Gideon’s Bake House, Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brews, M&M’s Store, Rustic Cuff new pop-up location, and Fit 2 Run is back in a new location.  
  • In addition to their convenient location and exceptional values starting at only $76 per night, the six Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are known for their first-class facilities and on-site amenities.
  • Additional benefits of staying at one of the six hotels include the ability to purchase Disney Theme Park Tickets at the hotels’ website and at their Guest Services Desk.
  • To take advantage of these Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels’ special rates, book your stay now through March 28, 2021 for travel between now and June 18, 2021.  
  • These special rates are:
    • B Resort & Spa – room rates from $79 per night
    • DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando – room rates from $78 per night
    • Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – room rates from $109 per night (promo code V2)
    • Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – room rates from $89 per night (promo code V2)
    • Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area – room rates from $79 per night
    • Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – room rates from $76 per night.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
