Disneyland Paris to Release New Book “Space Mountain: From Earth to the Stars” on February 12th

Disneyland Paris will release their third attraction-specific book on February 12th, Space Mountain: From Earth to the Stars.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris will release a new book, Space Mountain: From Earth to the Stars, on February 12th at the World of Disney Store in Disney Village.
- This is the resort’s third attraction-specific book since 2019, with previous tomes celebrating the history of Phantom Manor and Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Like those past releases, this book will cover the history of Space Mountain attractions from the first incarnation to Hyperspace Mountain, with an emphasis on unique versions created for Disneyland Paris including From the Earth to the Moon and Mission 2.
- This volume is not a limited edition and the resort promises to keep restocking.
- The retail price of Space Mountain: From Earth to the Stars is 22€, around $26 US dollars.
- Like past releases, the book contains both French and English text side-by-side, a sample page can be seen below.