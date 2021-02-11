FX Releases Trailer for Season 2 of UK Comedy Series “Breeders” Ahead of March 22nd Premiere

FX has released a trailer for season two of Breeders, their hit comedy series about parenting.
What’s Happening:
- Season two of FX’s hit comedy series Breeders will premiere on March 22nd.
- The cable network just released a trailer showing some of the hilarity fans can expect in the show’s sophomore season.
- Produced in the UK by Avalon Television, who also produces the Freeform comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Breeders stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as the struggling parents of two needy children.
- The series premiered in March 2020 and FX quickly ordered a second season, which will begin about a year after the show debted.
- The first season of Breeders is now streaming on Hulu and new episodes will start streaming the day after their FX premiere.
- In the UK, Breeders airs on Sky, a network that was previously co-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox and wasn’t included in the Disney acquisition. Sky is now owned by Comcast, parent company of Universal.