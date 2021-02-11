The “Kingdom Hearts” Series Comes to PC This March

Square Enix, Disney, and Epic Games have announced that for the first time ever, the entire Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to PC on March 30, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Everything will be there, spanning the 11 experiences currently available for the franchise: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II FINAL MIX Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage– Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie) Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) will receive an exclusive Epic Games Store “Elemental Encoder” Keyblade to use in-game.

About the “Kingdom Hearts” Series: