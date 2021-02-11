The “Kingdom Hearts” Series Comes to PC This March

by | Feb 11, 2021 1:06 PM Pacific Time

Square Enix, Disney, and Epic Games have announced that for the first time ever, the entire Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to PC on March 30, 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • Square Enix, Disney, and Epic Games have announced that the Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to PC on March 30, 2021, through the Epic Games Store.
  • The series has only been on consoles and mobile devices, so this marks the franchise’s debut on PCs.
  • Everything will be there, spanning the 11 experiences currently available for the franchise:
    • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
      • Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX
      • Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
      • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
      • Kingdom Hearts II FINAL MIX
      • Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX
      • Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
    • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
      • Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
      • Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
      • Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
    • Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)
    • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
  • Those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) will receive an exclusive Epic Games Store “Elemental Encoder” Keyblade to use in-game.
  • All four titles are available to pre-order now through the Epic Games Store.

About the “Kingdom Hearts” Series:

  • Kingdom Hearts is a series of role-playing games created through the collaboration of Disney and Square Enix. Since the first Kingdom Hearts was released in March 2002 for the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, the series has expanded with several additional entries. The series celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2017 and has shipped over 33 million units worldwide. Most-recently, Kingdom Hearts III, in 2019, allowed players to join forces with Donald Duck and Goofy for the adventure of a lifetime traveling across worlds based on beloved films like Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story, and Monsters, Inc., and Walt Disney Studios’ Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Hero 6, Tangled, Frozen and more. Since launch, the critically-acclaimed RPG has shipped more than five million units globally, both physically and digitally, making it the fastest selling game in the history of the series.
 
 
