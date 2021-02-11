Marvel Reveals Four More Variant Covers from Jen Bartel for Women’s History Month

Last month, Marvel revealed four of eight new variant covers from artist Jen Bartel that will debut next month in celebration of Women’s History Month. Today, Marvel revealed the other four covers.
- Marvel is celebrating Women’s History Month with incredible variant covers done by Eisner Award-winning artist Jen Bartel.
- There will be eight covers in total including Black Cat, Shuri, Spider-Woman, and more.
- The issues are all listed below so you can keep track of what you need to pick up as they come throughout March:
- Avengers #43 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Black Cat #4 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Black Panther #24 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Iron Man #7 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- King In Black: Ghost Rider #1 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Silk #1 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Spider-Woman #10 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- X-Men #19 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Here are the four new variant covers released by Marvel:
What they’re saying:
- Artist Jen Bartel: “It’s a huge honor—I feel very lucky to be able to have been able to work on these, and I’m so thankful the folks at Marvel trusted me to give it my own spin! Huge thanks to my editor Emily Newcomen on that especially. When I first pitched the idea of incorporating fashion styles from the year of each character’s debut, she fully supported me and her enthusiasm helped to fuel the direction they all went in. I, of course, love drawing Super Heroes, but it feels extra special to be able to depict them in “civilian” clothes, especially knowing that the styles I chose directly tie in to the history of each character.”