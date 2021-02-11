Marvel Reveals Four More Variant Covers from Jen Bartel for Women’s History Month

Last month, Marvel revealed four of eight new variant covers from artist Jen Bartel that will debut next month in celebration of Women’s History Month. Today, Marvel revealed the other four covers.

Marvel is celebrating Women’s History Month with incredible variant covers done by Eisner Award-winning artist Jen Bartel.

There will be eight covers in total including Black Cat, Shuri, Spider-Woman, and more.

The issues are all listed below so you can keep track of what you need to pick up as they come throughout March: Avengers #43 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel Black Cat #4 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel Black Panther #24 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel Iron Man #7 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel King In Black: Ghost Rider #1 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel Silk #1 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel Spider-Woman #10 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel X-Men #19 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel

Here are the four new variant covers released by Marvel:

