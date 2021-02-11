Valentine’s Day Animated Card Coming to Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps App

Star Wars fans can pick up an animated Valentine’s Day card in the Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps app this weekend.
Celebrate the "I know" to your "I love you" with a new animated card in the #StarWars: Card Trader app from @ToppsDigital this #ValentinesDay weekend. https://t.co/zpk9uhMgGZ pic.twitter.com/rCi5dB1xNG
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 11, 2021
What’s Happening:
- This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the “I know” to your “I love you” with an animated Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back card in the Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps app.
- Inspired by the movie poster for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this cart features motion graphics by artist Greg Rozeboom.
- The card will be available as part of the “Star-Crossed” Valentine’s Day set.
- The Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps app can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
- In addition to Han Solo and Leia Skywalker sharing a kiss at the center of the poster, the silhouette of Darth Vader can be seen in the sky and other highlights include Luke Skywalker on a tauntaun, droids R2-D2, C-3PO and IG-88, Chewbacca and Lando Calrisian.