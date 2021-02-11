“What’s Up, Disney+” Alters Reality with “WandaVision” Dessert Challenge

The latest episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” is here, and it features a reality-warping cake. Jenny and Andre are joined by cake artist Luke Vincentini for a very special dessert challenge inspired by the hit Disney+ original series WandaVision.

The episode opens with the hosts meeting Vincentini and seeing some of his incredible work.

Inspired by the decade-hopping WandaVision , Jenny and Andre challenge the artist to create a cake inspired by the 1950s.

After giving Vincentini his assignment, they take a look at some news related to Disney+, including the five Golden Globe nominations for Hamilton, The Mandalorian and Soul.

They then share a special message from Brandy, the star of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, who explains that the film will begin streaming on Disney+ tomorrow, February 12.

Next, Joe Serafini and Frankie A. Rodriguez from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series who talk about their favorite Disney films to watch on Valentine's Day.

Andre then talks with production designer Rona Liu about her work on the Pixar short Bao.

. Finally, Vincentini rejoins the two hosts to show off his incredible 50s-inspired cake.