ABC News Live Has Announced a Slate of Shows for February Celebrating Black History Month and More

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live has announced their February slate of shows that’ll be available to stream on Hulu, ABCNews.com, ABC News Live, ABC Apps, and more.

The shows will celebrate Black History Month, Heart Health Month, and space exploration.

ABC News Live is a 24/7 streaming news channel covering live events, breaking news, in-depth reporting, context, and analysis from around the world.

February Show Slate:

Conversation Between Black Men Streaming February 12 at 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm ET “This hour-long special features candid discussions between Black men on how the past year has affected them. Hosted by GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes, the conversation covers a wide range of topics from the pandemic and the racial strife that gripped America this past summer to the election and seeing Kamala Harris take the oath to be Vice President. ABC News Contributors Mike Muse and LZ Granderson and entrepreneur Paul Welch join Holmes as they discuss 2020 and what they hope to see in the future.”



A Conversation With Black Women Streaming February 19 at 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm ET “In 2020 Black women propelled one of their own to the highest echelons of the Executive Branch. At the same time, they were disproportionately affected by the pandemic and tremendous job losses, how do they feel about the future, and how are they coping with the past? ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts hosts this hour-long conversation exploring these topics with ABC News Contributors Yvette Simpson and Leah Wright Rigueur and The Breakfast Club ’s Angela Yee.”



Hidden Figures Streaming February 26 at 8:00 pm and 10:30 pm ET “This half-hour special, hosted by ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis, looks back on the overlooked, under-appreciated stories of Black men and women who played pivotal roles in American history.”



GMA Digital’s Their Painful Bond: Black Mothers Speak Out Together on Unimaginable Loss Streaming February 23 and February 26 “In 2020, Good Morning America Digital brought together seven mothers, who have all lost a son or daughter to police brutality and gun violence, for a deeply personal conversation with ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts. The mothers extensively discuss their shared mournful bond, and their journeys and sacrifices as Black mothers in America. The mothers include Wanda Cooper Jones, Michelle Kenney, Allison Jean, Samaria Rice, Sybrina Fulton, Gwen Carr and Tamika Palmer whose children were Ahmaud Arbery, Antwon Rose, Botham Jean, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor, respectively.”

ABC News Live Presents: Mission to Mars, Live! Streaming February 18 at 3:30 pm ET (live coverage) and 10:00 pm ET (primetime special) “On February 18 the “Perseverance” rover will land on Mars and begin its search for traces of ancient life, collect rock and soil samples and test new technologies. ABC News Live will bring viewers along for every thrilling moment, starting with live coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. According to NASA the “7 Minutes of Terror,” which is the time the rover has to slow down from 12,000 miles per hour and land, will begin at 3:48 p.m. ET with the landing at 3:55 p.m. ET. Later, at 10:00 p.m. ET GMA Weekend Anchor Eva Pilgrim and ABC News Correspondent Will Reeve will co-anchor an hour-long special with ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez, reporting from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, and ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee. This primetime special will feature the first pictures the rover sends back to Earth and a recap of the day’s events.”



ABC News Live Presents: Prescription for Health: Your Heart & You Streaming February 23 at 8:00 pm, 10:30 pm and 12:30 am ET “In honor of Heart Health month, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton hosts an important half-hour special bringing viewers critical information about their heart health. Doctors and experts will cover a wide-range of important topics, including heart health and COVID-19, the impact on communities of color, early diagnosis and more. This special will also feature Susan Lucci, Bob Harper and other patients who have experienced heart problems so viewers can learn from their cases.”

