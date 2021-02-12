Award-Winning Radio and TV Personality Bobby Bones is Put to the Test in New National Geographic Series “Breaking Bobby Bones”

by | Feb 12, 2021 4:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In a partnership with BBC Studios, National Geographic is following Bobby Bones as he travels the U.S. to meet with hometown heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least try to) the tricks of their trades.

What’s Happening:

  • Continuing its long-standing tradition of delivering the best in nonfiction storytelling to connect audiences with the world around them and to inspire new passions, National Geographic will premiere its newest unscripted series, Breaking Bobby Bones, May 31 at 10/9c with two back-to-back episodes, then moving to Sundays at 10/9c with two new episodes premiering each week. Produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm for National Geographic, the 16-part series is hosted and executive produced by award-winning and influential American radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, a bestselling author and a full-time mentor on ABC’s hit singing competition show American Idol.
  • In each half-hour episode of Breaking Bobby Bones, Bobby crisscrosses the country to meet everyday heroes who have extraordinary jobs, hobbies and abilities, welcoming him with open arms to give him a crash course in their specialized skills. Bobby accepts the challenge of living a day in their lives and attempting the tricks of their trades, which often means pushing past his own comfort zone, like dangling over the Grand Canyon 4,000 feet above the Colorado Riverdespite his greatest fear in life—heights. Along the way, Bobby is able to make a personal and compassionate connection with each person’s unique life story.
  • Under the careful guidance of the heroes in each episode, Bobby becomes everything from a tenacious stunt performer in Hollywood with one of the few women of color in the industry, to harvesting grain with a farmer who is from one of the first Black families in Virginia to own land after the Civil War, to learning to kayak the Payette River completely blindfolded from a blind honorably discharged U.S. Navy Petty Officer, to playing para sled hockey in Denver with a veteran who lost his legs while on deployment. He is guided, encouraged and inspired to put his all into the task at hand when he learns about what these brave people have had to overcome to achieve their goals—from leaving families behind to serve the country and their communities to rebuilding lives destroyed by bankruptcy, violence and injury.
  • Each of these extraordinary people has lived Bobby’s personal mantra: Fight. Grind. Repeat. With Bobby’s sincerity, compassion and playful humor, he helps bring out their incredible, relatable and moving stories of trials and triumphs. Like Bobby himself, they have overcome hardships and persevered to find success and purpose, making these hometown heroes who they are today.
  • Throughout Breaking Bobby Bones, viewers will delve into Bobby’s own inspiring backstory of drive, determination and shared enthusiasm for hard work, discipline and overcoming obstacles. Audiences will come for the adventure but will stay for the fun, heart-warming stories.
  • The 16-part series premieres on May 31st at 10:00PM with two back to back episodes on National Geographic.

What They’re Saying:

  • Bobby Bones: “I love connecting with real, hard-working Americans to hear their stories of dedication, survival and how they turn their challenges into extraordinary opportunities. As someone from a small town who grew up in a trailer park, I’m always striving to do whatever it takes to never lose touch and meeting with each person has been nothing short of inspiring.”
  • Courteney Monroe, president, Content, National Geographic: “I am a longtime listener and huge personal fan of Bobby’s, so I couldn’t be happier that Nat Geo is the home for this fun, adventure-filled, inspiring series that celebrates Americans who work hard and take pride in everything they do. Bobby’s enthusiasm is infectious and the authentic connections he builds with the people he meets touches the hearts of every one of them and will do the same for our viewers.”
  • Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions: “Bobby Bones personifies the resilience of the American spirit. He has a proven ability to connect with audiences in a truly genuine way. We are passionate about producing a series with heart that celebrates unsung heroes and committed to our long-standing partnership with National Geographic based on the Emmy-winning ‘Life Below Zero’ franchise, which has been going strong for nearly a decade on the network.”

 
 
