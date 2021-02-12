Disney Parks Blog Shares Recipe For Hong Kong Disneyland’s Lo Hei for At-Home Lunar New Year Celebrations

The Disney Parks Blog is celebrating Lunar New Year by sharing a traditional recipe as it is served in Hong Kong Disneyland!

What’s Happening:

Lunar New Year signals the coming of spring and the promise of hope and new beginnings. It is tradition to gather family and friends for Lo Hei (meaning “tossing up good fortune”) – a prosperity toss salad traditionally consisting of fresh fish, shredded vegetables, fried crackers, and plum sauce.

Each Lo Hei ingredient has a special significance for the upcoming year, such as good fortune, eternal youth, prosperity, or strong ties with family and friends. Served on a large plate or platter, everyone joins in to toss and mix the ingredients while saying hopeful well-wishes out loud to herald in good luck. The higher the toss, the more prosperity it is purported to bring in the year ahead.

There are many interpretations of Lo Hei. Today, the Disney Parks Blog has shared their version from Hong Kong Disneyland

Check out the full recipe below, and as a printable version here.

Lo Hei with Sesame and Chili-Soy Sauces from Hong Kong Disneyland, Serves 4: Lo Hei 1 medium (200 grams) seedless cucumber, julienne (1 1/4 cups) 3 large (220 grams) carrots, julienne (1 cup) 1 small (60 grams) Japanese turnip, julienne (2/3 cup) 1/4 cup (40 grams) thinly sliced seaweed of assorted colors 6 ounces (160 grams) prawn with shell 8 ounces (240 grams) ramen noodles 12 ounces (360 grams) sliced smoked salmon 5 ounces (160 grams) drained canned abalone (16 pieces) Chili-Soy Sauce 2 tablespoons (30 milliliters) vegetable oil 3/4 teaspoon (4 grams) garlic paste 1 small (4 grams) red chili pepper, julienne 1/3 cup (75 milliliters) sweet soy sauce Toppings 3/4 cup (175 milliliters) roasted bottled sesame salad dressing 1 cup (60 grams) small rice crackers 1/2 cup (40 grams) fried shallots For Lo Hei: Wash julienned cucumber, carrot, turnip, and seaweed in cold water. Drain and refrigerate until ready to serve. Bring large pot of water to boil. Add prawn and cook for 5 minutes, until they turn pink and curl. Remove with slotted spoon and place in cold water. Drain, then remove shells. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Bring large pot of water to boil. Add ramen noodles and cook 5 minutes, until soft. Drain and refrigerate until ready to serve. Fold sliced smoked salmon into rings. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Rinse canned abalone in cold water. Drain and refrigerate until ready to serve. For Chili-Soy Sauce: Heat vegetable oil in small skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot. Add garlic paste and red chili pepper and sauté 5 minutes, until peppers are soft. Add soy sauce and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature before serving. To Serve: Pour chili-soy sauce and roasted sesame dressing in separate small bowls. Place shredded vegetables and noodles on the bottom of large plate. Top with prawn, smoked salmon, and abalone. Sprinkle with rice crackers and fried shallots. Drizzle with chili-soy sauce and roasted sesame salad dressing and toss to mix.

