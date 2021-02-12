Disneyland Resort Teams Up With Community Action Partnership of Orange County and MOMs Orange County for Drive-Thru Distribution Event

This morning, The Disneyland Resort teamed up with Community Action Partnership of Orange County and MOMS Orange County to help meet an overwhelming need in the community.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Community Action Partnership of Orange County’s Diaper Bank distributed their 5 millionth diaper since March 2020 at a drive-thru distribution event at Disneyland Resort

Over 300 families arrived throughout the day to receive diapers and wipes, and with a touch of pixie dust, they also received plush toys donated by Disneyland Resort.

More than 50 Disney VoluntEARS joined in, giving their time to support local families.

The Disneyland Resort and Disney VoluntEARS have proudly supported the Orange County Food Bank and Community Action Partnership of Orange County for decades.

While our theme parks remain closed, the Disneyland Resort has continued to actively support our community by volunteering our time to support local students and families in need, donating half a million pounds of food to local food banks, and providing more than $5 million dollars of surplus merchandise to local nonprofits.