Season 3 of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” Premieres on National Geographic May 31st, Next Day on Disney+

Season 3 of National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted returns this Spring. Ramsy will take audiences around the world on thrilling adventures as he explores local cuisines and cultures.

Gordon Ramsay is back, foraging for food and facing treacherous conditions around the globe in pursuit of culinary excellence in the third season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted .

. National Geographic’s cooking expedition series premieres on Monday, May 31, at 9/8c.

After its Memorial Day premiere, the series will air weekly on Sundays at 9/8c, beginning on Sunday, June 6th. Episodes will be available next day on Disney+

This upcoming season, Ramsay hits the road again going off the grid and off the recipe to explore global cuisines and unique culinary customs feasts in: Portugal Croatia Mexico Texas Maine Puerto Rico Iceland Smoky Mountains

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay will partake in culinary customs and learn about delicious delicacies and fresh flavors unique to each region.

Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch intended to represent the heart of that culture.

Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for the locals he met during his journey.

Gordon Ramsay: “During these unprecedented times, Uncharted provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home, and inspiration to try new flavors and cooking techniques from the food experts I meet along my journey. The world is a massive place, full of diversity and history, and we’re just starting to dig into the boldest flavors the planet has to offer.”

TEXAS | Monday, May 31, at 9/8c

Journey to the wilds of south central Texas, meets some tough, gritty characters and to learn what it means to be from the Lone Star State. He will herd cattle with the help of a helicopter, hunt for venomous rattlesnake in the backcountry and go on a night hunt for invasive and ferocious feral hogs. He’ll need to dig deep and toughen up if he wants to show the acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef Justin Yu and a group of locals that he has what it takes to cook his way through their state.

PORTUGAL | Sunday, June 6, at 9/8c

Gordon Ramsay explores the rugged landscape of Portugal, where the simple way of life is evident in the country’s incredible cuisine. He’ll chase black pigs across a farm to feed them, brave giant pounding waves for barnacles that cling to the rocky coastline and the open seas to fish for iconic sardines. He’ll need to roll up his sleeves and bring his A-game in order to beat local chef, Kiko Martins, in an epic feast for the Mayor of Nazaré.

MAINE | Sunday, June 13, at 9/8c

Along the rugged coastline, Gordon struggles to keep up with a team of lobster fisherwomen, dives for clams, harvests oysters, forages in freezing waters and tests his lumberjack skills. Can he earn the status of a tough Mainer as he tests his culinary skills against local legend chef Melissa Kelly, a two-time James Beard award-winner?

CROATIA | Sunday, June 20, at 9/8c

Gordon Ramsay travels to the untouched peninsula of Istria, Croatia, for ingredients that rival the best of Italy in world-class quality. He fights for oxygen freediving for local mollusks, risks his pride fishing for rare cuttlefish and chases after goats for cheese and donkeys for milk. He learns the secrets to finding exquisite truffles and making exceptional olive oil before testing his newly found skills against local chef David Skoko.

PUERTO RICO | Sunday, June 27, at 9/8c

Gordon Ramsay explores the enchanted island of Puerto Rico, from the bright blue sea to the lush mountains of the interior. Along the way, he learns about Hurricane Maria’s recent devastating toll on the island and how food shortages have prompted locals to push for food independence. On this epic adventure, Gordon goes spearfishing, takes a helicopter ride to an organic coffee plantation, and rappels down a waterfall for delicious river shrimp. Throughout his journey, he is hosted by laid back surfer-chef José Enrique, who turns up the gas at the final cook.

ICELAND | Sunday, July 4, at 9/8c

Gordon Ramsay heads to the land of fire and ice during the Icelandic summer to learn secret cooking techniques utilizing the volcanic landscape. He fishes in a glacial river for wild salmon and cooks bread in geothermally heated soil before heading north to the sparsely populated Westfjords. After sampling fermented shark and diving for scallops in the freezing fjords, he joins Iceland’s first Michelin-rated chef, Ragnar Eiríksson, for a feast in a rainstorm.

SMOKY MOUNTAINS | Sunday, July 11, at 9/8c

In his quest to unearth the region’s culinary secrets, Gordon must rappel down a treacherous waterfall, kayak through raging rapids, and trek deep into the forest, attempting to find the most delicious ingredients in this magnificent mountain range. His culinary rival at the big cook is chef William Dissen, named one of America’s “Most Sustainable Chefs,” who knows these mountains, rivers and forests like the back of his hand.

MEXICO | Sunday, July 18, at 9/8c

Gordon Ramsay discovers the culinary secrets of the country’s legendary Oaxaca region, where mole reigns supreme. In addition to learning to make the storied chocolate- and chili-infused sauce, he must rappel down a cliff in search of delicious butter worms, harvest the honey sacs from burrowing ants and fend off angry wasps in search of their coveted larva. In his effort to measure up to acclaimed Mexico City chef Gabriela Cámara, he will also engage in the punishing physical process of harvesting agave plants to make mescal.

Creative Team:

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic.

is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic. For Studio Ramsay, executive producers are: Gordon Ramsay Lisa Edwards Jon Kroll Tom Willis

For National Geographic: Executive producer is Betsy Forhan Vice president of production is Kevin Tao Mohs Senior vice president of production and development is Alan Eyres

